 

Progress Being Made on New Urbandale Elementary School Construction

URBANDALE, Iowa — We’re getting a look at the construction progress being made on the new Olmsted Elementary School going up in Urbandale.

It’s a part of Urbandale’s $59 million plan to meet the growing need for additional education spaces.

The two-story building will house up to 650 students and will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, kitchen and cafeteria, gyms and more.

The $28 million school will replace the previous building on Prairie Avenue. Construction began in July of 2019 and is expected to be completed in May of 2021.

