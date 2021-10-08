Programming Note: Dateline to air in its entirety at 2:00 a.m. Saturday

Friday night on Dateline, a story that’s gained national attention — insiders speak out about Lori Isenberg, an Idaho mom, convicted of murdering her husband after claiming he died in a boating accident.

Find out what Lori’s daughter said to Dateline’s Keith Morrison about her regret during the two-hour episode.

Because of WHO 13’s Football Friday Primetime game between Ankeny Centennial and Waukee Northwest, which kicks off at 7:00 p.m., we will join Dateline in progress after the game. The entire episode will air again at 2:00 a.m. Saturday on WHO 13 if you want to set your DVR.

You can stream the Football Friday Primetime game here.