Programming Note: Dateline to air in its entirety at 2:00 a.m. Saturday

News
Posted: / Updated:

Friday night on Dateline, a story that’s gained national attention — insiders speak out about Lori Isenberg, an Idaho mom, convicted of murdering her husband after claiming he died in a boating accident.

Find out what Lori’s daughter said to Dateline’s Keith Morrison about her regret during the two-hour episode.

Because of WHO 13’s Football Friday Primetime game between Ankeny Centennial and Waukee Northwest, which kicks off at 7:00 p.m., we will join Dateline in progress after the game. The entire episode will air again at 2:00 a.m. Saturday on WHO 13 if you want to set your DVR.

You can stream the Football Friday Primetime game here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News