Program for Kids Focuses on Eight Dimensions of Wellness

DES MOINES, Iowa –A program known for helping kids eat well and move their bodies is focusing on all aspects of health this summer.

Hy-Vee KidsFit launched the Find Your Smile Challenge. It focuses on the eight dimensions of wellness. In addition to nutrition and exercise, the challenge will help families focus on social, financial, spiritual, and even career wellness.

You can sign up online and a workbook will be mailed to your home. Hy-Vee KidsFit Director Daira Driftmier said they started planning for this before COVID-19, but this is especially important now.

“We see not only do the kids want to move, they want to do well, but we have to build their whole health and not just focus on those two areas. We’re just really excited to give parents something to do all summer long, while I know I’m struggling. So, I know other parents need it too,” said Driftmier.

The challenge also includes prizes. You can find more information and sign up on the Hy-Vee KidsFit’s website.