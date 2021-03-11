‘Probably a Desire to Send a Signal,’ Longtime Advocate Says of Reporter’s Trial

DES MOINES, IOWA — An Iowa journalist’s acquittal by a Polk County jury Wednesday afternoon doesn’t end concerns that prosecutors could try to punish reporters in the future for trying to do their job, an open government advocate is concerned.

Randy Evans is a longtime journalist, who serves as executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council. He didn’t understand why Des Moines police arrested and pepper sprayed Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri May 31st while she covered a racial justice protest near Merle Hay Mall. And he questions why County Attorney John Sarcone chose to try the case instead of dropping the charge. He wonders if Sarcone was “probably a desire to send a signal” for incidents in the future.

Sarcone told Axios Des Moines that he pursued the case against Sahouri because “no one is above the law.”

Polk County Attorney John Sarcone (Photo: WHO 13).