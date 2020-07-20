Pro Wrestling Event to Showcase Black Wrestlers in the Sport

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local wrestler Jon West, also known as The American Fury, is hosting an all Black wrestlers event next month after seeing a need for more diversity in the sport.

“Wrestling is one of the most purest form of athleticism there is, so why would there not be more Black people represented in these companies, especially here in Iowa,” said West.

West has been wrestling for about ten years, saying he is typically the only Black wrestler competing at events across the country.

“I was in Omaha last weekend and I was the only Black wrestler in the entire show. I really don’t like seeing that because you don’t see us on the posters unless you’re the token Black guy,” said West.

In 2015, West started to wear a shirt for competitions that said “Black Wrestlers Matter” and after gaining traction he decided to make an event that encompassed that message.

Taking place on Aug. 22, the event Black Wrestlers Matter will showcase about 30 Black wrestlers. Emili Bailey, also known as Brooke Valentine, is the only Black woman actively wrestling in Iowa. She will be one of the showcase performances.

“Anytime anyone brings it up it’s like ‘oh well we have The Rock.’ There’s so few that people can even namedrop off their head, and I think that’s just the biggest showing that we need this. We’re able to have a whole show, full of amazing Black, African American wrestlers that are just overfilled with talent that otherwise wouldn’t get this opportunity,” said Bailey.

It’s an opportunity that West is hoping will inspire others to get into the sport.

“Just because you look this way, doesn’t mean you can’t go out there and be the top person in the show. That doesn’t mean that you can’t go out there and show people hey, I can actually get this done instead of being a caricature of what Black people are,” said West.

Valentine, who has been competing for about three years, wants to encourage other Black women to get involved, saying representation matters.

“Do it. Do it. I never thought that I would have any athletic ability at all my entire life until I did this. It’s the most fun, it’s empowering,” said Bailey.

Tickets to the event are still available, but they are in limited supply. West says capacity to the event was reduced to 300 in order to ensure social distancing. Face masks will be required. A livestream is also available for purchase, so fans can watch at home. For more information on the event, click here.