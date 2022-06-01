DES MOINES, Iowa — The Principal Charity Classic began on Wednesday with the annual Pro-Am event. It’s a chance for regular golfers to see the pros. Also a chance to see Larry the Cable Guy paired with Fred Hoiberg.

Around the putting green a number of PGA professional golfers could be seen working on getting the right roll.

“This is a great place to always come back to I think it’s my fifth one,” said Billy Mayfair, a professional golfer from Oklahoma. “The people here in Iowa really support well and I enjoy coming back here every year.”

Mayfair was asked if he plans to take some trophy hardware home.

“I played well here before, and had a good finish last week in the PGA tour and see what happens,” said Mayfair. You have a lot of great Golf courses in Iowa, this is one of the nicest days I’ve seen here in Iowa.”

The Principal Charity Classic is also about helping kids. Variety Club of Iowa is one of four such organizations who benefit from this event.

On Wednesday Variety Club presented a special trike to 18-month-old Parker Keppler, at the Atlantic Bottling office on the south side of Des Moines. Parker has multiple medical issues which leaves him with very limited motion.

Parker, and his parents Dillon and Emily Keppler were presented with a gait trainer/ trike device to help Parker. The cost of this item is around $4,000.

“Parker was diagnosed with H-I-E which is like he has brain damage on his right side and so he is delayed. We’re still working on crawling and rolling over and walking and standing,” said Emily Keppler, Parker’s Mom. “So we’re definitely super excited about the Stander- because it meets his needs, it just gives him a lot of support and so that he can work on standing and walking at home.”

The Variety Club will make three more such presentations over the weekend of the Principal Charity Classic Tournament.