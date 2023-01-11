HUBBARD, Iowa — The Superintendent of the South Hardin Schools likes some of what Governor Reynolds proposed in her State of the State Speech, but not everything.

The South Hardin High School is run by two districts, Eldora-New Providence and Hubbard-Radcliffe. Dr. Adam Zellmer is Superintendent over both districts. He said taking away public school dollars for rural residents to go to a private school would not work.

“Here in rural Iowa there’s been lots of discussions around the voucher program, and what that means,” said Zellmer. “Our closest K through Six, that’s a private school, is 18 miles away from anywhere in our district here, and if they wanted to go to a private school in seventh through twelfth grade, currently they have to travel 65 miles one way.”

Zellmer said he and the school’s business manager spend 20 hours per week working on paper work to document all they are doing in the classroom, and other phases of the school. While he likes the concept of school choice, he’s had some family members go to private school, he has a concern.

“If everyone had to be held to the same standards, I would say let’s hand the money out to whatever it wants to go,” said Zellmer. “But until that accountability remains the same for everyone, it’s not fair, if that accountability was the same across the board I would say lets utilize those taxpayer dollars that way, but right now none of our taxpayers have a voice in private schools or homeschools.”

Zellmer applauds the Governor for her efforts to reduce rules and regulations.

“When she was talking about reducing the administrative rules, and that 200,000 pages of administrative rules that we have here that is so important to us here,” said Zellmer. “Jeremy, Vollmer, and Vollmer’s List, over the last 115 years, shows, everything that has been added to public schools quite as far as what they’re supposed to do for our students and that’s came with very little increases in funding.”

And on the funding issue, Zellmer stressed the need for adequate funding to run a school. The past few years the raises have been too small.

“We’ve been averaging about 2.2% over that time, 2.2% increases don’t equate to the building of a world-class education,“ said Zellmer.