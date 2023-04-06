DES MOINES, Iowa — The imminent closure of Iowa Wesleyan University showed how costly higher education can be for colleges themselves. Institutions are trying to fundraise the best they can as they navigate the post-pandemic world.

Forbes calculates a grade for every college and university’s finances every year. In their latest report released last year, Iowa Wesleyan received a D grade — the lowest financial grade possible.

Several other Iowa colleges are in a similar situation, according to Forbes’ metric. Grand View University, Graceland University, and Simpson College also received a D grade in the 2022 report.

Grinnell University stood out as an outlier. It received an A grade from Forbes.

Grand View’s grade precedes the tenure of new university president Dr. Rachelle Keck. She says fundraising for the university is more important than ever, especially since half of Grand View’s students are first-generation college students.

“Fundraising both in the major transformational gift way and in annual unrestricted giving is absolutely critical for private institutions to help meet the mission,” Keck said. “Primarily, most of that money goes to student scholarship support to help students achieve their dream.”

Keck said Grand View is preparing for its annual fundraising event, the Viktory Day of Giving, later this month.

A summary of the grades Forbes handed out to selected private Iowa colleges is below:

Iowa Wesleyan University: D in 2022, not listed in 2019

Graceland University: D in 2022, D in 2019

Grand View University: D in 2022, C- in 2019

Simpson College: D in 2022, C in 2019

Central College: C- in 2022, C- in 2019

Drake University: C- in 2022, C+ in 2019

Wartburg University: C in 2022, C- in 2019

William Penn University: C in 2022, C in 2019

Luther College: C+ in 2022, C+ in 2019

Grinnell University, A in 2022, A+ in 2019