Private Investigator Claims Source Admitted to Destroying Evidence in Jodi Huisentruit Cold Case

MASON CITY, Iowa — A private investigator looking into the June 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit believes a confession may bring them closer to cracking the case.

Steve Ridge tells KWWL that he will not name the person he talked to, but says they told him that they destroyed potentially-crucial evidence days after Huisentruit disappeared.

“This person found themselves in a very volatile and extremely dangerous situation. Unfortunately, the evidence that they destroyed might have led to a timely arrest and conviction,” Ridge said. “This person told me that they have lived their entire life in fear having carried this dark secret for 25 agonizing years.”

Huisentruit worked at KIMT in Mason City and was reported missing by coworkers after she didn’t show up to anchor the early-morning news.

Police found signs of a struggle at her apartment but have not found any trace of her since