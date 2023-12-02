MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa — A private drive bridge collapse caused diesel and fertilizer to spill into the Tarkio River Friday morning.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the collapse caused an unknown amount of fertilizer containing mono ammonium phosphate (MAP), sulfur, and potash to spill into the river about a mile north of Stanton. A tractor crossing the bridge at the time of the collapse crashed into a creek, which caused the fuel tank to rupture and resulted in about 100 gallons of diesel spilling into the creek.

DNR staff were on-site to collect samples upstream and downstream of the Tarkio River. The samples will be sent to the State Hygienic Lab for analysis. The DNR said no dead fish were observed and they will continue to monitor all cleanup efforts.