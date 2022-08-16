Todd Schulz (Polk County Jail)

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Polk City man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to charges of sexual exploitation involving minors.

Todd Schulz, and Aimee Staudt of Van Meter, were first charged in Polk County in November of 2021 after an investigation by the Ankeny Police Department. Police said the investigation began after they received tips from the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Ankeny Police said the pair were in a relationship and knew their victims.

In May, Schulz pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor – possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a minor – manufacturing child pornography, sexual exploitation of a minor – promote child pornography, and invasion of privacy. Monday he was sentenced to a term not to exceed seven years.

Staudt is charged with conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, sexual exploitation of a minor – cause to engage in act, and child endangerment.

She successfully argued to have her trial moved to Dallas County, where her alleged crimes were committed. It is scheduled to begin on November 14, 2022.