DES MOINES, Iowa — The first round of the 2023 Principal Charity Classic begins Friday morning at the Wakonda Club in Des Moines. The PGA Tour Champions tournament raises money for kids programs in Iowa.

Principal Financial Group CEO Dan Houston said he expects this year’s tournament to raise more than $8 million for children’s charities.

“It has a big impact on youth, it’s all for a good cause and it’s a great opportunity to showcase Des Moines and central Iowa for all of the greatness we have here in this community,” he said.

Famous golfers in this year’s field include Fred Couples, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, and Vijay Singh. Fort Dodge’s Judd Gibb is also playing this weekend.

Tickets are still available online or at the gate. General admission costs $30 each day. Kids 15 and younger get in free.

Free parking is available off sight at 830 7th St. in Des Moines. A shuttle bus will take people to the Wakonda Club.

New this year is a fan village. It’s located off the 14th green.

“We’ve got a whole area that’s got a big flat-screen television that’s brand new this year and some picnic tables out there for people and if there’s any birdies made out there on 14 we’re going to have a little fun with some $3 beers for a few minutes. So it’s just a great place to come whether it’s family, whether it’s friends, and just enjoy the time,” Tournament Director Steve Nieman said.

The fan village also has a kids’ area.

The first group tees off at 9:50 a.m. Friday.

Tournament officials believe play should wrap up for the day around 4 or 4:30 p.m.