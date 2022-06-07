It is Primary Day in Iowa. Polls close at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7th, setting the stage for an evening of election returns that will determine the general election ballot in November. Among the key races are the Democrats vying for a spot against likely-Republican nominee Charles Grassley in the U.S. Senate race. Republicans in central Iowa are choosing a candidate to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne in the U.S. House race as well.

Chief Political correspondent Dave Price is anchoring a Primary Night special exclusively on who13.com with the ‘Original Insiders’ – Democrat Jerry Crawford and Republican Mike Mahaffey – as well as other guests to breakdown the returns and look ahead to November.