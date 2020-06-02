Primary Night 2020

IOWA FALLS, Iowa -- This week the Iowa National Guard has deployed soldiers by the hundreds to leave for the better part of a year. Send off ceremonies were held in Iowa Falls, and Johnston, as well as other Iowa communities. The problem this year, is that families were not allowed to attend the cermonies in person due to COVID-19.

"You are the less than one per cent of the American population that serves in uniform today," Iowa Guard Brigadier General Steve Kramer told the troops in Iowa Falls. "Thus, allowing all of us to continue enjoying the freedoms provided by those who served before us. It’s truly amazing when you think about that."