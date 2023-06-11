DES MOINES, Iowa — Saving the best for last, Capital City Pride put on its annual parade Sunday, the final day of Pride Fest. Thousands of Iowans marched down Grand Avenue in the East Village celebrating their true selves and supporting each other.

“Just an opportunity for people to come out and be their authentic self in a safe space,” said Des Moines Pride Center President Diana Prince.

Many at the festival feel those safe spaces are dwindling.

“It’s like we’re being targeted for just being ourselves when there’s no reason to be targeted for just being ourselves,” said Leo Ellens, a 13-year-old transgender boy from Cumming.

Like it’s loomed over the top of PrideFest throughout the weekend, the Iowa Statehouse has done much the same to the LGBTQ+ community all year.

“I’m definitely affected by this. I mean, I don’t know why the laws are like this,” Leo said.

He’s referring to new laws like those limiting classroom instruction of LGBTQ+ topics and banning gender-affirming care for minors.

“I don’t get why the government is just targeting us,” he said. “Like, there’s a target on our back for being ourselves. Like, I want to express myself without being in fear.”

Others shared that sentiment.

“A lot of them have been telling me about experiences in their school whether it’s bad experiences of being bullied by other students or even their teachers not being supportive of who they are, which is really sad to hear,” said Katy Crowley of the Iowa Queer Student Alliance.

“I wish those that were a part of making those bills that would have actually listened and understood that everyone here is a person and a citizen of the State of Iowa,” Prince said.

Frustrations aside, those at PrideFest said this was a weekend fueled by love and community.

“Hopeful! I very much feel hopeful especially after this PrideFest,” Crowley said. “There’s been a lot of moments of feeling very down and alone just very sad, and so see all these people out here, whether their members of the community that are out and proud or if their allies that are out and proud and supportive, we need you. We need all of you.”