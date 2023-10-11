DES MOINES, IOWA — Four weeks after his own murder trial, Preston Walls was back in court on Wednesday – this time testifying in the trial of co-defendant Bravon Tukes. Walls shot and killed Rashad Carr and Gionni Dameron and injured Will Keeps inside the Starts Right Here education center in Des Moines on January 23rd. Tukes was arrested after giving Walls a ride from the scene of the shooting.

Tukes is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and individual counts of Attempted Murder and Criminal Gang Participation. Walls faced the same charges in his September trial. A jury found him guilty of lesser charges of Second Degree Murder and Voluntary Manslaughter and not guilty of the other charges. He faces up to 50 years in prison.

DES MOINES, Iowa— The defense and prosecution have rested their case in the First Degree Murder trial of alleged Starts Right Here School shooting trial accomplice Bravon Tukes.

Police say Tukes drove the getaway car following the deadly shooting at the Starts Right Here education center back in January. Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16, were killed when Preston Walls opened fire on January 23rd with a handgun. Starts Right Here founder Will Keeps was injured in the shooting.

On Wednesday Walls took the stand to recount his long friendship with Tukes, and how they both were grieving after Tukes lost two brothers in two different shootings. Walls was taken through a list of text messages and asked to explain each message.

“I will say heaven looking like the place to be now, are you planning a murder suicide?” read defense attorney Jamie Deremiah.

“No I’m just saying heaven looks like the place to be because I lost a lot of people, lotta people I love up there,” said Walls. “I was so hurt I didn’t feel like I could go through no more after Tray died, just been through too much.”

Walls was asked if he plotted to shoot three people at the school with Tukes.

“Did you know that you were going to shoot Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr?” asked Deremiah.

“I didn’t know until it happened; it wasn’t planned. I did not know,” said Walls

“Did you tell Bravon Tukes that you were going to shoot those young men?” said Deremiah.

“No,” said Walls.

“Did you tell did you tell Bravon Tukes after you got in his car, that you had shot those young men?” said Deremiah.

“No,” said Walls.

“Did you plan that shooting with Bravon Tukes?” asked Deremiah.

“No,” said Walls.

Closing arguments are expected as soon as Thursday, after which the case goes to the jury.