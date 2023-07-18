DES MOINES, Iowa — The judge overseeing the murder trial of a Des Moines teen accused of gunning down two teens at the education non-profit Starts Right Here has denied a motion to move the trial out of Polk County.

Preston Walls

District Court Judge Lawrence McLellan issued a ruling Friday on Preston Walls’ change of venue motion. Attorneys for Walls cited pretrial publicity and information from questionnaires and surveys given to prospective jurors in May and June as the reason the trial should be moved. They said the results showed 32% of the respondents had formed an opinion Walls was guilty.

In his ruling, McLellan said, “Accepting the defendant’s argument that 32% formed an opinion of guilt means 68% of the individuals had not formed an opinion. Forming an opinion about the defendant’s guilt based upon news coverage and nothing more does not mean a juror cannot be fair and impartial during a trial based upon evidence presented.”

McLellan outlined procedures to ensure a fair trial, saying that a week prior to the trial a special panel of 150 jurors will be called to complete a questionnaire about whether an opinion on Walls’ guilt has already been formed. Counsel will also be allowed to question those jurors individually to determine if they can be fair and impartial.

Walls, 19, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the January 23rd shooting deaths of Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16. He is also charged with attempted murder and willful injury for allegedly shooting Starts Right Here CEO Will Keeps. Additionally, the case includes a charge of criminal gang participation.

The trial for Walls is scheduled to begin on August 28.

Bravon Tukes, 19, faces the same charges as Walls. He is accused of driving the getaway car following the shooting. His trial is scheduled for October 2 in Polk County.