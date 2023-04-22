CLIVE, IOWA — Iowans heard from eight potential candidates for the republican nomination for President of the United States on Saturday night.

Former Arkansas Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, Larry Elder, Congressman Will Hurd, former Congressman Tulsi Gabbard, Perry Johnson and U.S. Senator Tim Scott all participated in the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition 23rd Annual Spring Kick-Off. With former President Donald Trump participating over a recorded message to the crowd.

All speakers had a set time time to speak to a crowd of over 1,000 Iowans. The kick off was at the Horizon Events Center in Clive.