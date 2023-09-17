DES MOINES, Iowa — On Saturday, 10 presidential candidates participated in a town hall at the Iowa Events Center.

The Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition hosted it’s 23rd annual fall banquet with candidates Ryan Binkley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Larry Elder, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, former Congressman Will Hurd, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, Perry Johnson, former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Senator Tim Scott.

All candidates had the chance to speak for just over 10 minutes, with questions coming from either Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird or the coalition’s chairman Dr. Ralph Reed.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds kicked off the banquet sharing remarks of her own and talking about her faith.

A lot of candidates used the opportunity to outline what they would do if elected on abortion rights now that it has been kicked back to the states. The candidates outlined where they viewed the role of the federal government and if they would try to pass some type of abortion restriction nationwide.

Former President Donald Trump was not in attendance, but he will be in Dubuque this coming Wednesday for a rally at the Grand River Center.