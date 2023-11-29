PELLA, Iowa — Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is back in Iowa this week, making a push just over a month and a half out from the Iowa caucuses.

Hutchinson toured Vermeer Corporations on the east side of the city and spoke to workers and voters throughout the course of the day. At the end he took questions from those in attendance.

The former governor sits at 1% in the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News poll, but he expects that to climb in the next month.

Hutchinson spoke with WHO 13 News after the event to discuss his placement in latest polls showing a lack of support ahead of the caucus date.

“Well the key thing is that you don’t have to win in Iowa. You just have to get a passing grade to get to the next step in the campaign. And so you have to beat expectations and clearly the expectations right now are low with my polling numbers, but you’ll see that increase as we get close to the caucus date,” said Hutchinson.

He mentioned that Trump is sitting at 60% nationally, but in Iowa Trump is only at 43% according to that most recent poll. To him, that means there is a lot of Iowans that are undecided and are still weighing options.

Hutchinson is staying in Iowa for the next week, attending the Iowa Hawkeyes Women’s Basketball game on Saturday.

