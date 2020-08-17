President Trump to Tour Derecho Damage in Iowa Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — President Donald Trump will visit Iowa on Tuesday to survey the destruction from last week’s powerful derecho. Trump will tour Cedar Rapids, according to a report from the Des Moines Register.

On Monday, Trump approved Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration, which will deliver $3.99 billion in federal aid to help the state recover from the storm damage.

The derecho battered Iowa with hurricane-force winds exceeding more than 100 mph at times. The storm flattened corn fields, destroyed agricultural infrastructure and left at least three people dead in the state. More than half a million people were left without power after the storm hit. A week later, more than 65,000 remain without electricity.

Reynolds requested $3.77 billion for agricultural losses, $100 million for private utilities, $82 million for damaged homes and $45 million for public assistance.

Most of the federal aid will be used to recover agricultural losses. In the 36 counties hit hardest by the storm, 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans were impacted. Reynolds remarked last week that the agricultural damage is unprecedented in Iowa. “I had a farmer reach out to me to say this was the worst wind damage to crops and farm buildings that he has ever seen across the state in such a wide area,” Reynolds said.

Trump will visit Cedar Rapids which was hit especially hard. It is where an apartment complex home to about 75 refugee families was deemed uninhabitable due to storm damage. Families were living outside in tents for several days before local officials stepped in to assess the damage and provide support.

Funding from FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program will be available for 27 counties: Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama, and Washington counties. This funding provides disaster-impacted homeowners and businesses assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program will be made available for 16 counties: Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama counties. This funding will be used to repair or replace public infrastructure and help with debris removal.

“This past week I had conversations with President Trump and Vice President Pence, both have pledged the full support of the federal government. I am very grateful for their continued partnership and commitment during this disaster,” said Reynolds.