President Trump holds White House news briefing

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Trump held a news briefing at the White House Wednesday.

He discussed the final stage for clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson being the fourth candidate in the United States. Trump also encouraged “as many people as we can” to enroll in the vaccine trial, saying “it will be a terrific thing for our country.”

The Trump administration also announced it is awarding “$200 million of Cares Act funding to all 50 states to prepare to distribute the vaccine.” He also said hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 rapid tests are being sent to nursing homes to ensure staff can be tested regularly.

Trump encouraged Americans to get their flu shots as soon as possible this year, stating it’s possible people can “think it’s the virus when it could actually be another flu season coming on.”

Trump cut the briefing short by announcing he was leaving to take “an emergency phone call.”

Trump announced Wednesday he will sign an executive order that would require medical care be given to babies who are born alive after failed abortion attempts.

Trump said his administration is increasing funding for neonatal research to ensure “every child has the very best chance to thrive and grow.”

He also honored veterans of the Bay of Pigs invasion during a Wednesday morning address.