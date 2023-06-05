KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs met the Commander in Chief at the White House on Monday while pausing to remember the matriarch of the organization Norma Hunt.
Monday’s trip was planned months ago to celebrate the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.
Former teammates like JuJu Smith Schuster, Chad Henne and Andrew Wylie joined Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other current members of the Chiefs organization for the honor.
Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt did not make the trip to the White House after announcing his mother, Norma Hunt, died Sunday at the age of 85.
The wife of team founder Lamar Hunt, Norma is the only woman to have attended all 57 Super Bowls, the event her husband helped create.
At Monday’s ceremony, Biden held a moment of silence to honor Normal Hunt.
“We also are missing one of the most loyal Chiefs fans there ever was, Norma Hunt, who passed away this weekend. I’d like to suggest a moment of silence,” Biden said.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid echoed the President’s thoughts.
“The Hunt family, we’re thinking about you. Doggone, we’re thinking about you,” Reid said.
During the event, Mahomes and Kelce presented a Chiefs jersey to Biden. The 46 on the red jersey represents Biden as the country’s 46th president.
While Super Bowl LVII is the Chiefs third title, this was the team’s first trip to the White House.
Former President Donald Trump invited the Chiefs to the White House following the team’s Super Bowl LIV win against San Francisco in 2020. The team did not go because of the COVID-19 pandemic.