DES MOINES, Iowa — President Joe Biden will make his first trip to Iowa since he was elected next week. Biden will join US Representative Cindy Axne in Des Moines on Tuesday, April 12th. Details of the event, including the time and location, haven’t been released.

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn released this statement following the announcement of Biden’s visit:

I’m thrilled to welcome President Biden back to Iowa. Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we now have the tools to repair Iowa’s roads and bridges, connect our rural communities with high-speed internet access, clean up our drinking water, and provide tens of thousands of Iowans with access to affordable health care. As Republicans like Kim Reynolds and Chuck Grassley repeatedly turn their backs on Iowans and take credit for programs passed by Democrats, I’m eager for Iowans to hear directly from our Commander-in-Chief how Democrats are lowering costs for working families, delivering for rural communities, and building a better Iowa Ross Wilburn