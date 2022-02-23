IOWA — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster request from Governor Kim Reynolds that will allow federal funding to be used to recover from a severe wind storm in mid-December.

President Biden’s order covers 25 Iowa counties. Those counties are not eligible to apply for funds to cover the cost of debris removal and the repair and replace damaged facilities. The funds are available only to public entities and non-profits, not homeowners or businesses.

The 25 counties included in the order are: Appanoose, Audubon, Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cass, Cherokee, Davis, Emmet, Floyd, Franklin, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Howard, Humboldt, Mills, Mitchell, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Sac, Van Buren, Webster, Worth, and Wright.

The storm, which hit on December 15th, has been classified as a derecho – though not as powerful as the historic storm that tore across Iowa in 2020.