MENLO, Iowa — President Joe Biden is answering a longtime request from the renewable fuel industry and allowing the sale of E15 fuel year-round. Biden is making the announcement at the POET refinery in Menlo.

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures. Senior Biden administration officials said the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations. Iowa is the country’s largest producer of corn, key to producing ethanol.

The announcement comes as gas prices remain high nationwide, but lower than peaks seen one month ago. Much of the volatility in the oil and gas markets is being driven by the war in Ukraine and Russia’s influence on international energy trade.

President Biden is expected to take the stage in Menlo shortly after 3:00 p.m.