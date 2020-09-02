Pres. Trump designates Wilmington, NC, as ‘WWII Heritage City’

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and to designate Wilmington as an American World War II Heritage City during an event held at the USS Battleship North Carolina in Wilmington, North Carolina, U.S., September 2, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WILMINGTON, N.C. (NewsNation) — President Donald Trump traveled to North Carolina Wednesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Trump designated the city of Wilmington as the first “American World War II Heritage City” during a ceremony at the USS North Carolina. Wilmington is the first city in the country to receive the distinction, the city said.

“In America, we don’t tear down the past, we celebrate our heroes, we cherish our heritage, we preserve our history, and we build the future,” Trump said “This mighty vessel in this magnificent town will forever tell that story.”

Legislation enacted last year requires the Secretary of the Interior to declare at least one city a year to be a World War II Heritage City.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, helped author the provision as a way to recognize cities that made significant contributions to secure U.S. victory during the war. The designations are also based on criteria that includes efforts made by cities to preserve history of their WWII contributions and recognition of WWII veterans.

Wilmington has been home to the Battleship North Carolina since 1962. The ship was active in the Pacific theater during World War II and is now a floating museum.

Meanwhile, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was in Delaware where he gave a speech on safely reopening schools.

