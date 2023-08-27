DES MOINES, Iowa- Vendors are preparing for the final day of the 2023 World Food and Music Festival Sunday.

The 19th annual festival showcased 53 food vendors from 26 different countries, which is a record high. They also featured 13 musical acts throughout the weekend.

Amintha Mkama is the owner of Jambo African Cuisine, which is showcasing Tanzanian food. She says that she loves the opportunity to showcase her culture.

“We have all other culture’s food and we’ve never had Tanzanian food. I was nervous at the beginning, but once I got [the food] out, it’s very exciting and everybody wants to try it,” Mkama said.

Vendors will start selling food Sunday at 11 AM to 5 PM and voting for the People’s Choice Vendor will end at 12:00 PM.