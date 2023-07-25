CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — Thousands of cyclists will be moving into central Iowa Tuesday.

RAGBRAI riders are waking up in Carroll and making their way to Ames. Along the way they’ll travel through towns like Glidden, Jefferson, Rippey, and Luther.

Cyclists will enter Ames on South Dakota Avenue and ride through Jack Trice Stadium on Iowa State University’s campus before resting for the day.

Look for road closures and cyclists if you are traveling in those areas.

The Iowa DOT has outlined some alternate routes for motorists to use in central Iowa during RAGBRAI.

The route brings riders to Des Moines Wednesday, where they’ll camp overnight at Water Works Park.

Polk County has put together maps showing the roads that will be affected Wednesday and Thursday in the Des Moines metro.

RAGBRAI moves on from the metro Thursday to travel to Tama-Toledo.