Preparations to clear that first snow have been underway for months

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation and Des Moines Public Works say that they are prepared for that first snowfall to hit, whenever that may be.

The process of getting ready for the winter months starts early, they have been checking vehicles, assigning drivers their routes, and getting garages full of necessary materials.

Here in Des Moines, the Director of Public Works, Jonathan Gano says that residents should be confident that their snow will be cleared efficiently and effectively this year, as they are adequately staffed and their employees usually plow the same streets year after year.

The Iowa DOT says the same, and while they had a slight shortage of seasonal workers a few weeks back, they are continuing to hire and think they will be adequately staffed by January.

“I know there’s been a lot of questions and a lot of media across the country about staffing shortages, not only in our industry but in many other industries. But fortunately, we have a lot of what I want to say repeat employees that come back to us year after year,” said Winter Weather Operations Administrator at the Iowa Department of Transportation, Craig Bargfrede.

And the snow removal crews may be looking to get out in that first snow just as much as some of us.

“Winter when it finally arrives, it’s game on for snowfall drivers all winter long. Those first couple of snowstorms are always a little more exciting and interesting. It’s been months and months since they’ve done it since last winter,” said Gano.