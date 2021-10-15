Preliminary plans unveiled for community rec center on Des Moines’ north side

DES MOINES, Iowa — Residents on Des Moines’ north side might soon have a new place to play.

The city is considering renovating, or completely rebuilding, the Grubb YMCA building on 11th Street.

City leaders plan to spend $12 million on the project.

An architect hired by the city unveiled renderings of the new rec center during a public meeting Thursday night. This is what it could look like.

Rendering of proposed renovation to the North Side Community Recreation Center. (Courtesy: City of Des Moines)

“This is such a huge project for Des Moines. It’s going to be amazing when it’s done, but we also want it to be what the community wants it to be. We just want everybody to come out and provide the input that they want us to hear,” says Jen Fletcher, Marketing Supervisor of Des Moines Parks and Recreation.

Two more public meetings about the project are scheduled for November 4th and November 18th.

Both of those start at 5:30 p.m. at the Grubb YMCA.