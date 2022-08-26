WASHINGTON D.C. — A Des Moines man charged in the U.S. Capitol riot will be in a District of Columbia courtroom Friday afternoon.

Doug Jensen faces seven federal charges for his actions on January 6, 2021. He was captured on video leading a group of rioters through the Capitol while chasing a police officer.

Jensen was arrested in Des Moines a few days after the riot and spent six months in federal custody before being granted pre-trial release.

In his request to be released, Jensen said he got caught up in the QAnon conspiracy and claimed he was a “victim of numerous conspiracy theories being fed to him over the internet by a number of clever people, who were uniquely equipped with slight, if any, moral or social consciousness.”

He came back to Des Moines after his release in July of 2021, but officials say just 30 days later a Pretrial Services Officer found Jensen in his garage watching online conspiracy videos about the presidential election recount. Access to the internet and internet-enabled devices was prohibited by the terms of his pre-trial release and in September he was returned to federal custody in Washington D.C. He’s remained there since.

Jensen has pleaded not guilty to all charges including obstruction of an official proceeding.

His pretrial hearing is Friday afternoon. Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to begin on September 19, with opening arguments expected to start the next day.

