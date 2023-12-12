DES MOINES, Iowa — For over 30 years there has been a prayer gathering at the Iowa Statehouse every Tuesday. The gathering this week was the largest prayer group ever under Iowa’s Capitol dome, according to Chuck Hurley, of the Family Leader.

Interest in the prayer has been boosted by the addition of a Satanic Temple display in the building. Today as the Christian prayers went up, a man dressed in black prayed before the Satanic display.

“Elephant in the room or should I say the goat head in the room, is that Satan is real. He likes to mess with us,” said Hurley. “He’s been messing with us for 33 years now, he’s just way out of the closet.”

“I’ve just come to tell you that God is on the move all throughout the City of Des Moines,” said Al Perez, Des Moines Police Chaplain. “We have a new superintendent meeting about two weeks ago the new one here in Des Moines asked several of us to pray for him. God is on the move in several silos of our community.”

In Toledo the City Council is working with attorneys to try to determine a way to move the Nativity back to the Fire Station. It was removed from city property after a complaint was filed by the Citizens for Freedom From Religion. Justin Scott, an atheist, made the complaint against the City of Toledo citing the First Amendment Establishment Clause.

“Was just on my way through town, looked over, saw the nativity, and looked past and saw that it was on a fire department land, took a photo,” said Scott. “When I got back home, I started doing some research I wanted to make sure that I confirmed that it was actually on public land. Christians don’t have a monopoly on the constitution, they don’t get to control everything, while everyone else has a sit back.”