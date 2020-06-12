Prairie Meadows Prepares to Reopen

ALTOONA, Iowa — Many businesses were able to open at full capacity Friday morning, but Prairie Meadows casino is waiting until Monday morning to reopen, and it will look a little different inside.

Employees and guests will have their temperatures taken every day and will be required to wear masks. There will be multiple sanitizing stations around the casino and staff will sanitize the slots regularly. To encourage social distancing, the casino turned off every other slot machine, and for the machines that are together, they have placed plexiglass barriers between them. Don’t expect to play Blackjack because the casino is not going to open table games right away.

“We’re not sure when we’re going to open table games. Maybe a few weeks yet, maybe a month or two, we haven’t decided yet. But we will have a protocol. That starts as well as far as dividing the customers from the dealer. A lot of places aren’t letting you touch the cards and the chips. We haven’t finalized all that stuff yet, but we will by the time we open,” Prairie Meadows President and CEO Gary Palmer said.

The casino said the sportsbook has also taken a huge financial hit as most televised sports have been canceled.

“Unless you’re betting on tiddlywinks, there’s not much more going on. But we want to get back to business again and start generating so we can give back to the community like we’re used to. We feel the first couple months will be at that 50% capacity, and hopefully around December, we’re projecting we’ll be back to about 90% capacity. That’s what we’re hoping for,” Palmer said.

One sport they are excited to open back up is horse racing. The backside, which is where the horses and jockeys train, has already opened, but they will open for live racing on June 19.

“We have a protocol on the backside — because of all of the visitors we have — where they’re tested, they have temperature checks every day. They change armbands every day. Different colors to make sure that they’ve been tested, or temped, and they’re required to wear masks at all times on the backside,” said Palmer.

Not all restaurants inside the casino will be opening. AJ’s Steakhouse is open for reservations only.