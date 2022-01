Prairie City Police Chief Michael German died from complications of COVID-19 on January 13, 2022. (WHO 13)

PRAIRIE CITY, Iowa – The Prairie City community is mourning the loss of its police chief.

The city has announced Chief Michael German passed away on Thursday from complications of COVID-19.

Chief German’s death is being considered a Line of Duty death. He had been a member of the Prairie City Police Department since 2014.

An account to benefit the family of Chief German has been set up at Great Western Bank in Prairie City.

The city says more information will be released later.