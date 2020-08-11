Power Problems Persist as Storm Cleanup Continues

Power lines down in Marshalltown from derecho that blew through on Aug. 11, 2020. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa – The derecho that blew through Iowa Monday caused widespread damage and brought down power lines across the state.

At the peak of the outage, more than half a million customers were without power statewide. MidAmerican Energy, Alliant Energy, and local electrical co-ops are working around the clock to make the repairs necessary to get power back to Iowans.

Unfortunately, MidAmerican Energy says some customers might nott see their electricity restored for up to two days as they focus on areas where there are larger populations.

As of 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, MidAmerican Energy reports there are 86,333 customers in the Des Moines metro who don’t have power. In eastern Iowa, almost 20,000 customers in Iowa City and more than 48,000 customers in the Quad Cities are without electricity.

Alliant Energy reported 210,016 of its customers in Iowa are without power. In Marshall County, 14,263 of its 15,312 customers do not have power and it could be days before repairs in the hard-hit area are made.

If you see a downed power line or notice arcing wires, contact your power company immediately and stay away from the power lines.