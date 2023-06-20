DES MOINES, Iowa — Utility crews are working to restore power to a northeast side neighborhood after a crash Tuesday morning sheared off power poles.

It happened near E. 29th Street and Douglas Avenue around 4:05 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. That’s where an SUV struck a power pole. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the vehicle unoccupied.

Neighbors tell WHO 13 the noise from the crash was so loud it woke them up.

Two power poles were sheared off and hanging by the lines on Douglas and debris from the crash was visible in the road between them. A stretch of Douglas between E. 29th and E. 30th is closed while MidAmerican crews make repairs. Avoid the area if possible.

MidAmerican Energy’s outage map showed 82 customers were without power because of the incident.

As more information becomes available, we’ll update this story.