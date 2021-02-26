Pothole Patrols Patching Des Moines Roads After Long Winter

DES MOINES, IOWA — It’s the unofficial fifth season of the year in Iowa … pothole season. After a winter of record-breaking snow followed by record-breaking cold, this season could be a long and expensive one in Des Moines.

The City of Des Moines reported on Friday that it has seen a 2,000% increase in pothole reports around the city in the last week. You can report a pothole (or any other issue around the city) through the city’s myDSMmobile site or the myDSMmobile app.

Des Moines Public Works Director Jonathan Gano says the city tries to respond to pothole reports within 24 to 48 hours after they are made. You can also call Des Moines Public Works at 515-283-4950 24 hours per day to report an issue.