DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2023 legislative session has come to a close, but there is still a handful of bills waiting to be signed into law by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

One bill that cleared both chambers last week looks to increase the amount of families that can take advantage of state child resources.

“Increasing the amount the state reimburses child care providers for taking child care assistance families. That means they can take more parents and provide more financial security for themselves and then increases the entrance eligibility for folks that qualify for child care assistance sot that it’s going to impact a little over 1,700 children are going to get access to child care that they didn’t before,” said E.J. Wallace, an advisor for the Save the Children Action Network.

Wallace and Jessi Ball, a former child care worker, both talked about the potential benefits from this legislation on Today in Iowa Sunday.