MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A farm near Cumming welcomed prospective presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) on Saturday.

Scott was joined by Rep. Zach Nunn (R-Iowa) and Republican Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition event in Clive

Scott spoke about the Biden administration’s new Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule, which he believes will hurt farmers.

“Literally it is just so insane,” Scott said. “Being here helps me understand it even better and push even harder against it.”

The WOTUS rule redefines which waterways fall under the EPA’s enforcement jurisdiction. It expands it to include more ponds and streams that may go onto private property including farms.

The rule is currently blocked by a federal judge from being enforced in 24 states including Iowa.

In addition to the WOTUS rule, Scott also spoke about his campaign message if he runs for president.

“We are the land of opportunity not the land of oppression, and there’s something in the culture today that seems to suggest that the drug of victimhood and the narcotic of despair is to be consumed,” he said. “I believe that individual responsibility leads to the American Dream. I’ve been on both sides of the tracks and I am so thankful that my story, which is a rare story around the world isn’t so rare in America.”

Scott announced on April 12 he was forming a presidential campaign exploratory committee.

At Saturday morning’s event, he was also asked about Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling placing a lower court’s decision limiting access to abortion drug mifepristone on hold. Scott said he has confidence in the judiciary to let it play out.