DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines shooting at a post-prom gathering sent three students to the hospital.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Foster Drive just south of Grand Avenue shortly after 12:20 am Sunday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 17-year old female and two 18-year old males with gunshot injuries. All three were transported to nearby hospitals and are expected to survive. Detectives say the post-prom party for Roosevelt High School students included at least two-hundred people with primarily teenagers in attendance. A fight broke out when a group of uninvited individuals arrived. During the fight witnesses say gunshots were fired. The shooting is being investigated. Police have not made any arrests at this time. Leads are being investigated and witnesses are being interviewed.

Des Moines Roosevelt Principal Steven Schappaugh sent the following letter to Roosevelt families regarding the investigation.

Dear Rider Families,

Unfortunately, there was a shooting that took place at a prom after party last evening that injured three Roosevelt students. At this time, we believe none of the injuries are life threatening.

DMPD has been in constant contact with DMPS Public Safety. I will continue to communicate with appropriate officials to stay on top of the developing details of the investigation.

Tomorrow our counselors will be available all day to support students who need to process the news. I am also working with our district and school leadership to determine any additional resources and supports we may want available at Roosevelt.

This is a developing situation and I will keep the Roosevelt community informed of any additional information as it becomes available.

Steven Schappaugh (he/his/him)

Principal