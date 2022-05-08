Des Moines, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating a shooting during a post-prom party early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the shooting on the 400 block of Foster drive shortly after midnight. WHO 13 has learned the party was organized for Roosevelt students following their Senior prom.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 17-year-old female and two 18-year-old males with gunshot injuries. All three were transported to nearby hospitals and are expected to survive.



Detectives said the party had 200 guests, primarily teenagers in attendance. When a group of uninvited guests arrived a fight broke out, causing gunshots to be fired.

The investigation is still ongoing and no arrests or suspects have been named.