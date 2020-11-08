Post-Harvest Dust Raises Concerns During Pandemic

AMES, Iowa — You might have needed to use your windshield wiper fluid to wipe off a layer of dust today. An Iowa State University professor explained why this is happening during harvest time.

“The past few months we have had very dry conditions across the state. That’s created premature harvesting. The combines cutting corn does create a lot of dust,” said Dr. Mahdi M Al-Kaisi, a professor of soil science at Iowa State University.

Dr. Al-Kaisi said the dust you see on your cars and in the air is not only because of the drought, but it’s also because of the derecho in August.

The strong winds flattened fields and caused farmers to trim their crops early, creating an open space where the soil was exposed. With no rain to keep the soil intact, it is easily lifted into the air.

Dr. Al-Kaisi said the fine particles of dust in the air are harmful to breathe, which he said is alarming in the age of COVID-19.

“When they have preexisting conditions, whether they have breathing problems or they have asthma or other conditions, that alone is going to aggravate the situation for them. And on top of it, if they are exposed to the virus, that is going to confirm the problems and make it more difficult to breathe,” Dr. Al-Kaisi said.

Dr. Al-Kaisi said wearing a mask not only prevents the spread of COVID-19, but it also prevents people from inhaling these fine dust particles.