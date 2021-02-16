Post-COVID Rehabilitation Offered at On With Life

ANKENY, Iowa — There are people who have recovered from COVID-19, but are still experiencing some symptoms. Doctors are calling them “long-haulers.”

On With Life, a neuro rehabilitation program, is providing some help for these people.

The most prominent symptom occupational therapists are seeing is fatigue. Some people aren’t able to get back to what they were doing before contracting COVID-19.

When someone comes in for help, those therapists are looking at three components when evaluating: cognitive, physical, and emotional.

“We’ll also talk to the individual about their goals and what they’re seeing as being the barriers of what’s going on now. Whether it’s at work, school, driving, at home, anything like that,” Emily Summerfield, an occupational therapist at On With Life, said. “And then we’ll kind of sit together and chat and figure out a treatment approach that’s going to best kind of reach their goals on how to get back to what they were doing before.”

Treatments can involve breathing, light aerobic activity, or even balance.

Another common symptom is ongoing brain fog. That’s when a person may feel confused or find it hard to focus. There are treatments for that as well.

Summerfield and others at On With Life want people to know these lingering effects are common, and there is help available.

“I know through reading some of the research that individuals that have been hospitalized have a higher chance, about 50% are going to have these persistent symptoms. There’s really no rhyme or reason,” Summerfield explains. “We have seen symptoms kind of linger in that active infection stage, but then also even weeks, maybe even months after that initial diagnosis. So just making sure we’re kind of just observing and kind of checking in on everybody.”

If you feel like you’re experiencing these lingering COVID-19 symptoms, you’re advised to talk with your doctor or contact On With Life directly.