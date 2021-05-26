Popular metro restaurant leaving Clive, new location influenced by the pandemic

CLIVE, Iowa — After eight years of being located in Clive, the celebrated metro restaurant, Table 128, is in search of a new physical home.

Owner and Chef at Table 128, Lynn Pritchard, said the restaurant’s lease had expired and after learning that their landlord was taking the complex in a new direction, they decided to find a new location. According to Pritchard, the pandemic is heavily influencing this new spot.

“Those of us in the hospitality end, we’re looking for spaces that have perhaps a little bit more flexibility,” Pritchard said. “In particular, I’m looking for a space that has larger outdoor dining, so there is flex both indoor and outdoor.”

Pritchard said this new location’s norm will be practices picked up during the pandemic, including spacing out seating, offering more carry out, and using virtual payment options.

Other things the restaurant is considering are being in an area with high visibility, easy access to parking, and proximity to other thriving businesses.

Unlike most local restaurants, Table 128 only had to close its doors for one day last year and kept a steady flow of customers through the pandemic.

Pritchard said it brings about both excitement and nerves to leave a community with committed customers and move to a new location.

“Just the newness and enormity of transporting and transforming a business which is rooted itself very well in a small community to a new physical location,” Pritchard said. “I don’t want to lose the patina that we’ve developed.”

Table 128’s Clive location will close in late July, Pritchard said he plans on announcing where the new location will be in the next week.