DES MOINES, Iowa – The long-awaited return of the 80/35 Music Festival is coming this summer and organizers have announced many of the acts including an international pop star.

80/35 organizers released a list of artists Tuesday for the two-day festival. It includes Charli XCX, who performs on Saturday, July 9th. The other headliner, songwriter and bandleader Father John Misty, performs on Friday, July 8th.

The Des Moines Music Coalition puts on the non-profit festival at the Western Gateway Park. Three stages, two of which are free, will feature more than 40 acts during the event.

“We could not be more excited to return to downtown Des Moines for the first 80/35 since 2019,” said Mickey Davis, Executive Director of the DMMC. “Since 2008 the festival has become an essential part of the fabric of summer in Des Moines, and we look forward to celebrating the musicians, music fans, music industry workers, and volunteers who make this festival so special.”

Early bird tickets for DMMC members are already on sale and general access will be available February 25 at 10:0O a.m. here. Two-day general admission passes start at $95.

More acts are expected to be announced leading up to the festival but take a look at the list of the artists who have already been confirmed:

Friday

Father John Misty

Japanese Breakfast

Guided by Voices

Tkay Maidza

Pachyman

Meet Me @ The Altar

Hannah Marks: Outsider, Outlier



Saturday

Charli XCX

Future Islands

Jamila Woods

MonoNeon

The Envy Corps

Vended

BLACKSTARKIDS

Haiku Hands

Geese

Evann McIntosh

Miloe