Poor Driving Skills on Full Display as More Vehicles Return to Iowa Roads

An Iowa Department of Transportation digital sign displays a message over a highway in response to the spread of COVID-19, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the economy continues to open up, more people are hitting the roads. Local law enforcement says many people need to brush up on their responsibilities as a driver. There’s been a deadly crash on Iowa roads each day since Friday.

“Of the fatalities we’ve seen so far this year, 47% of the people involved in crashes that were killed this year did not wear their seat belt,” said Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla. He says all four this month were preventable collisions. Crashes in Tama County and Polk County involved a driver not stopping at a stop sign. One driver in Harrison County crossed the median and another driver Jasper County didn’t keep proper distance behind a semi-trailer.

As many Americans worked from home the past year, some of those skills have become less sharp and it is showing on Iowa roads. Dinkla also says drivers reaching speeds above 100 mph has hit an all-time high and is up 108% over a four-year average.

“They are just not planning their day accordingly and planning the time it takes to get somewhere. Driving is a perishable skill. If you don’t stay honed to your skills, it is a perishable skill. We see people not making lane changes, looking at intersections and pulling out in front of other people,” said Dinkla.

The 50 deaths on Iowa roads this year are four fewer than this time a year ago.