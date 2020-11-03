Polls Are Open: Important Reminders Before You Vote

DES MOINES, Iowa — Almost a million early ballots have already been cast in Iowa, shattering previous records. Despite that, county auditors are still predicting a large turnout on Election Day.

Here are some important reminders if you are heading to the polls:

When can I vote? Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where do I vote? Click here to find your polling place

What do I need? A valid photo ID is required. Acceptable forms include any of these:

-Iowa Voter Identification Card

-Iowa Driver’s License

-Iowa Non-Operator ID

-U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID

-U.S. Passport

-Tribal ID Card/Document Voters without the necessary ID or an attester will be offered a provisional ballot and can provide ID up until the time of the county canvass of votes (Monday after election day for Primary and General Elections).

Acceptable forms include any of these: -Iowa Voter Identification Card -Iowa Driver’s License -Iowa Non-Operator ID -U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID -U.S. Passport -Tribal ID Card/Document

You must be registered to cast a ballot in Iowa. You can register at the polls before you vote.

Absentee ballots that didn’t get mailed-in and weren’t dropped off Monday night will no longer be accepted at the auditor’s office. You can still bring that absentee ballot to the polls today, surrender that ballot and vote in person.

County auditors are asking voters to be patient and wear a mask. Story County Auditor Lucy Martin said they still expect long lines, even with the number of absentee ballots turned in.

Have more questions about voting on Election Day in Iowa? The Secretary of State’s office has a helpful frequently asked questions section to walk you through it.

WHO 13 will begin live coverage of the election at 9:00 p.m. Winners in all the key races will hopefully be announced before the night is done.