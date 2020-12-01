Pollard: Cyclones Will Close Regular Season with Fans in the Stands at Jack Trice

AMES, Iowa – As the Iowa State Cyclones continue a stellar football season with the sole lead of the Big 12, ISU Athletics Director Jamie Pollard is giving fans even more good news.

In a letter to fans, Pollard revealed Tuesday that the university is resuming COVID attendance policies, starting at Saturday’s football game against West Virginia.

The policy allows for up to 15,000 fans in the stands at Jack Trice Stadium.

“The decision to allow fans to return to our venues was made after thorough discussion with university leaders after reviews of state and local COVID positivity trends and hospitalization rates.

Safety continues to remain our priority, and thus, it is critical for all fans attending our games to be diligent in following our mitigation measures. We have had great compliance to our policies all season and are confident you will continue to do your part,” Pollard wrote.

The Cyclones go into the final game of the conference season with an overall record of 7-2. A win against West Virginia, or a loss by Oklahoma, could nab ISU a spot in the Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 19.

The COVID policies will also be in place for the ISU Women’s and Men’s basketball games at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday. That means 1,373 fans, which is less than 10% of capacity, will be allowed inside.