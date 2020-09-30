Poll Shows More Iowans Disapprove of President Trump’s Job Performance

DES MOINES, IOWA — A new poll of likely voters shows more Iowans disapprove of the job President Donald Trump is doing than approve of his performance.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research Poll released on Wednesday found that 48% of Iowans disapprove of President Trump’s job performance. 44% of Iowans polled approved of the job Trump is doing. Eight-percent were ‘Unsure’.

President Trump found higher approval ratings among men, with 49% approving. Women were more likely to disapprove of his job performance, with 52% disapproving.

Those whose highest level of education was a high school degree were more likely to approve of the President’s job performance. Iowans with college degrees disapproved at a higher rate.

The President’s approval rating was strongest among those ages 18-39. Iowans 50 and older gave him weaker approval.

The Nexstar Iowa 2020 RABA Research poll was conducted from September 23-26, 2020 via landline and cell phone surveys. The margin of error for the results is +/-4%.

Check back for more results as they are released this week.